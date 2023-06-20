Brad Robbins Sells 2,170 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TER traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,426. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

