Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $869.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.01. The stock has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

