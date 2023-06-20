Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $14,755,342,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

BR stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.60. 72,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.