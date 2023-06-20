Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Target Price at $33.94

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

COLD opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,602.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

