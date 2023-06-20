Brokerages Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) PT at $50.80

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

ELMUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $62.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

