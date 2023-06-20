Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $26.29

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,990,000. Antara Capital LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $9,219,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

