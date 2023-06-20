Brokerages Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Target Price at $215.80

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 196 ($2.51) to GBX 194 ($2.48) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($2.94) in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.79) to GBX 208 ($2.66) in a report on Friday, June 9th.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

