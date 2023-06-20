Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $14.58

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 117,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 203,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 291,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 129,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.