Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 305.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,682 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. 26,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,171. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 442.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

