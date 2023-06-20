BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.35 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

