Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.1 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

