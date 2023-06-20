Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 56,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

