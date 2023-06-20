Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,444. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.