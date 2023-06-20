Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $69,969,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 2,974,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,367. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

