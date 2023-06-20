Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.86. 471,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

