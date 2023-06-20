Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned 2.43% of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000.

Get Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,886. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $22.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.