Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

