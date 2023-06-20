Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,145,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $276.94. 34,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

