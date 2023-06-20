Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

CPT stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,372,000 after acquiring an additional 947,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

