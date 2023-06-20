Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 551,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 416,108 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $3,901,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 117.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

