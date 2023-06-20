Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 4th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CF traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.15. 703,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,109. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$809.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.1301461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

