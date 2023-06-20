Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $118.38. 150,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

