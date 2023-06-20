Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 1,482,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,167,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

