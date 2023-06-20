Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $6.99 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.94. 7,154,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

