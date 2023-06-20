Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.13. 778,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,243. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

