Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

TGT stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.18. 2,743,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,001. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

