Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.74. The company had a trading volume of 772,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average of $180.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

