Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.59

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 52691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.