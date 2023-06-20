Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 5.2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 146,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 76,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$77.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.