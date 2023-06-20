CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CTRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 161,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,653. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

