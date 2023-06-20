Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,412. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

