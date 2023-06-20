Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 455 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.03. 3,687,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

