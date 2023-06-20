Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,245 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 867,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.