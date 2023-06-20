Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,187 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. 2,229,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,399. The firm has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

