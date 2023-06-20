Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 493 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BLK traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $692.15. The company had a trading volume of 173,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,301. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $668.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.68.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

