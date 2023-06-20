Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.73. The company had a trading volume of 233,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average is $226.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

