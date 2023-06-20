Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.36. 250,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

