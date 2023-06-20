Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.79. 211,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,801. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

