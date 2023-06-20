Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $415.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

