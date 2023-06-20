Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.4% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 366,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.