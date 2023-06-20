Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.4% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
NYSE:OMC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 366,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.
Insider Activity
In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
- Breaking Resistance: XLI Signals Industrial Sector Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.