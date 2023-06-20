Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 41.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.27. The company had a trading volume of 532,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

