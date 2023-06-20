Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.26. 147,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,151. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

