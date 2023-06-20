Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.39. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

