Celer Network Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $116.67 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

