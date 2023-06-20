Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 6%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 37,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 157,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.