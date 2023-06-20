Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.19. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 278,462 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at $2,643,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 145,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

