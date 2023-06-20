Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

