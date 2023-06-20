Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 698 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock worth $1,714,035,964. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

