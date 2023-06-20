Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

