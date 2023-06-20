Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 553 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.